Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 183.14 points or 0.99% at 18772.7 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 7.54%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.18%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.95%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.78%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.38%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.56%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.33%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.86 or 0.25% at 54227.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.1 points or 0.14% at 16217.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 186.5 points or 0.72% at 25892.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.78 points or 0.05% at 7884.58.

On BSE,1076 shares were trading in green, 1700 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

