Lupin raises awareness about mental health

With the objective of raising awareness about mental health, global pharma major Lupin announced that it is partnering with Shaan, famous Indian playback singer, for the re-launch of Shaan's iconic hit song, 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' nationally today.
The audio release of the song is now available on YouTube.
