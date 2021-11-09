Wipro partners with DriveNetsto

-
ALSO READ
Wipro partners with DataRobot to deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions
Wipro recognized as Industry Leader for ER&D and IoT services
Wipro IT Services LLC to issue USD denominated notes up to $750 mn
Wipro's US based step-down subsidiary raises USD 750 million
Wipro launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services
-
To build next-gen networks for communication service providersWipro is partnering with DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, to transform how communication service providers (CSPs) build next-generation networks. Combining DriveNets' disaggregation solutions with Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' expertise in consulting, ecosystem orchestration, and business transformation, the partnership will enable CSPs to leverage the cloud for growth and realize operational efficiencies.
A growing number of CSPs now look to digital and cloud-based solutions to simplify their network's operational model, improve profitability, and accelerate both scaling and innovation. Wipro will leverage DriveNets Network Cloud, an advanced carrier-grade network infrastructure software, to help CSPs adopt an architectural model similar to cloud hyperscalers. This will enable CSPs to improve their network economics and accelerate service innovation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU