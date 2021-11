Wipro partners with DriveNetsto

To build next-gen networks for communication service providers

Wipro is partnering with DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, to transform how communication service providers (CSPs) build next-generation networks. Combining DriveNets' disaggregation solutions with Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' expertise in consulting, ecosystem orchestration, and business transformation, the partnership will enable CSPs to leverage the cloud for growth and realize operational efficiencies.

A growing number of CSPs now look to digital and cloud-based solutions to simplify their network's operational model, improve profitability, and accelerate both scaling and innovation. Wipro will leverage DriveNets Network Cloud, an advanced carrier-grade network infrastructure software, to help CSPs adopt an architectural model similar to cloud hyperscalers. This will enable CSPs to improve their network economics and accelerate service innovation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)