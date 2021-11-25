Aurum Proptech jumps 33% in three sessions

-
Aurum Proptech hit an upper circuit limit of 10% at Rs 193.35, extending gains for the third trading session.Shares of Aurum Proptech have surged 32.66% in three straight sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 145.75 on 22 November 2021.
In the past one month, the stock has surged 130.45% as against 4.06% decline in the Sensex. It has soared 1606.41% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 33.46% rise.
On a consolidated basis, Aurum Proptech reported net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 2341.99 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales declined 96.23% to Rs 0.08 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Aurum Proptech, formerly known as Majesco, provides software solutions in the real estate sector. It also generates revenue from the leasing real estates it owns.
