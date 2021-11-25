Volumes spurt at SIS Ltd counter

-
-
SIS Ltd notched up volume of 26.82 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 112.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23758 shares
Esab India Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2021.
Esab India Ltd registered volume of 5200 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 662 shares. The stock rose 7.20% to Rs.2,895.00. Volumes stood at 206 shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41949 shares. The stock rose 2.97% to Rs.330.85. Volumes stood at 35429 shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd clocked volume of 31515 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15080 shares. The stock lost 0.18% to Rs.980.45. Volumes stood at 78132 shares in the last session.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd saw volume of 14433 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7528 shares. The stock increased 4.50% to Rs.792.55. Volumes stood at 9925 shares in the last session.
