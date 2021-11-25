Ramco Cements commissions boiler at Jayanthipuram plant

The Ramco Cements on Wednesday announced that it commissioned a waste heat recovery system at newly commissioned third line in Jayanthipuram plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, Ramco Cements said that out of the two boilers in the waste heat recovery system of third Line, the boiler at the cooler namely, Air Quenched Boiler has been commissioned.

The company said that now it is capable of generating 5 MW Of additional power from waste heat. This will augment in total power available from waste heat to 21 MW, out of total possible generation of 24 MW. The other boiler namely the preheater boiler of the third line will be commissioned in June 2022.

The Ramco Cements is engaged in making portland cement, ready mix concrete and dry mortar products, and operates wind farms. The cement maker recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 515.84 crore in Q2 FY22, which is significantly higher as compared with a net profit of Rs 243.52 crore in Q2 FY21. Total income increased by 18.6% YoY to Rs 1510.33 crore during the quarter.

Shares of The Ramco Cements were trading 0.07% lower at Rs 992.25 on BSE.

