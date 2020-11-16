Australia Market closes early on data issues

The Australian share market finished session just 20 minutes from the open on Monday, 16 November 2020. The Australian Securities Exchange halted stock trading shortly after the open, and stayed close for the rest of the day due to a software issue which created inaccurate market data.

The benchmark index ended at its highest close since Feb. 27, as early trade went in favour of strong factory output from China, Australia's top trading partner and as investors remain focused on COVID-19 vaccine optimism over the current record levels of daily cases and hospitalizations in the northern hemisphere.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 79.11 points, or 1.24%, to 6,484.33.

The broader All Ordinaries rose 77.71 points, or 1.18%, to 6,687.01.

The top performing stocks in the index were UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD and NEWS CORPORATION, up 9.29% and 3.88% respectively. The top declining stocks in the index were SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and POLYNOVO, DOWN 4.05% and 2.63% respectively.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was relatively unchanged, trading at 0.7285 against the dollar.

