Australia Market closes early on data issues

The Australian share market finished session just 20 minutes from the open on Monday, 16 November 2020. The Australian Securities Exchange halted stock trading shortly after the open, and stayed close for the rest of the day due to a software issue which created inaccurate market data.
The benchmark index ended at its highest close since Feb. 27, as early trade went in favour of strong factory output from China, Australia's top trading partner and as investors remain focused on COVID-19 vaccine optimism over the current record levels of daily cases and hospitalizations in the northern hemisphere.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 79.11 points, or 1.24%, to 6,484.33.
The broader All Ordinaries rose 77.71 points, or 1.18%, to 6,687.01.
The top performing stocks in the index were UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD and NEWS CORPORATION, up 9.29% and 3.88% respectively. The top declining stocks in the index were SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and POLYNOVO, DOWN 4.05% and 2.63% respectively.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was relatively unchanged, trading at 0.7285 against the dollar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU