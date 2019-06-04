Australia Market ekes out gains after RBA rate cut

Headline indices of market were higher on Tuesday, 04 June 2019, on bargain hunting after the of Australia (RBA) cut for the first time in almost three years at its June policy meeting. However, market gains were capped as traders remained cautious because of concern about the global sectors were mostly higher, with financials, energy, materials, issues being notable gainers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 11.85 points, or 0.19%, at 6,332.40 points, while the broader All Ordinaries rose 5.94 points, or 0.09%, at 6,416.70.

The of Australia (RBA) cut its policy rate by reducing the cash rate to a record low 1.25%, as the central looks to revive growth and It was the first reduction in the cash rate since August 2016, and the first during Philip Lowe's tenure as RBA The RBA said the move would help reduce unemployment and boost back towards its 2-3% target range. RBA remains optimistic about economy, seeing 2.75% growth this year and next, despite some headwinds from the US- trade dispute.

Shares of banks and financials traded higher, following the Reserve Bank's decision to cut the interest rate. ANZ has become the first major bank to respond to the RBA's decision, cutting its variable interest home loan rate by 18 basis points, holding back 7 basis points.

CBA has passed on the full 0.25%. The big four banks - National Australia Bank, ANZ Bank, and - were higher.

Shares of materials and resources went up on bargain hunting after having lost 3.5% over the previous four sessions when geopolitical risks, principally over the escalating Sino-US trade war, had raised doubts about growth and weighed on global risk sentiment. Mining majors and gained as much as 2.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Miners of the such as and climbed up to 2% and 4.2%, respectively. firm gained up to 1.7%.

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar was virtually flat against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday, after the RBA, as widely expected, has cut the cash rate from 1.5% to a fresh historic low of 1.25%.

On Wall Street, the Dow eked out a gain of less than 0.1% to finish at 24,819.78, even though the Tech-rich Nasdaq plunged 1.6% on reports of stepped-up antitrust scrutiny from

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)