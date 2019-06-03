Australia Market trades in the red

Headline indices of market were in the red on the first trading day of the week and month, Monday, 3 June 2019, as risk sentiments muted amid escalating US- trade tensions and its impact over the state of global trade. sectors were lower, with telecommunication, energy, materials, financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary issues being notable losers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index retreated 75.35 points, or 1.18%, at 6,321.50 points, while the broader All Ordinaries tumbled 80.11 points, or 1.23%, at 6,411.70.

Risk sentiment was hurt due to worries that a prolonged U. S.- trade war and Washington's threat to could derail the global On Friday, the administration eliminated India's ability to export products to the US duty-free. Further, threatened to impose tariffs on over immigration.

Meanwhile, implemented hikes Saturday and launched an investigation into after it diverted two parcels destined for addresses in to the

A senior Chinese said on Sunday that cannot use pressure to force a trade deal on China, refusing to be drawn on whether the leaders of the two countries would meet at the summit to bash out an agreement. China threatened on Friday to unveil an unprecedented hit-list of unreliable foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies, as a slate of retaliatory tariffs on imported U. S. goods.

With the US and China set for a long drawn out trade war, the markets have begun pricing the possibility the Federal Reserve will cut its target rate by a half-percentage point by year-end. also sees a higher chance of rate cut but believes it is a close call as the economic outlook has not changed much.

Data from a private survey on Monday showed that Chinese activity was better than expected in May. The Caixin/Markit factory for May was 50.2.

The reading for April was 50.2. readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction. Last week, China's for May came in at 49.4, lower than April's reading of 50.1. The non- PMI for May was 54.3 unchanged from April.

Shares of materials and declined as prices of commodities such as iron ore and copper declined amid doubts about the demand for resources. Santos, and gave up between 2.4% and 2.6%, while global majors and were also 1.8% lower, each.

Shares of banks and financials were lower. The big four banks - National Bank, Commonwealth and - were down in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

shed 1%. said it has completed the A$2.85 billion sale of its Australian business, OnePath Life, to The bank's shares are lower by 0.7%.

BUcking the trend, was up 22.8%. The firm scored an upgrade from Credit Suisse, with the lifting its rating to outperform from neutral.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The latest survey from Industry Group revealed that the in continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 52.7. That's down from 54.8 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar was down against the U. S. dollar on Monday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6954 after dropping to levels around $0.690 last week.

