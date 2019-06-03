Hong Kong Stocks mixed on tariff threat

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market were mixed on Monday, 03 June 2019, as investors confidence for risk assets dampened on heightened Sino-US trade tensions and Washington's threat of tariffs on stoked worries of a global recession. Around late afternoon, the declined 0.1%, or 29.36 points, to 26,871.73. The Enterprises Index was up 0.5%, or 50.19 points, to 10,437.36.

The risk sentiments were muted in the city market due to worries that a prolonged U. S.- trade war and Washington's tariff threat to could derail the global economy. On Friday, the administration eliminated India's ability to export products to the US duty-free. Further, threatened to impose tariffs on over immigration.

Meanwhile, implemented tariff hikes Saturday and launched an investigation into after it diverted two parcels destined for addresses in to the

A senior Chinese said on Sunday that cannot use pressure to force a trade deal on China, refusing to be drawn on whether the leaders of the two countries would meet at the summit to bash out an agreement. China threatened on Friday to unveil an unprecedented hit-list of unreliable foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies, as a slate of retaliatory tariffs on imported U.

S. goods.

With the US and China set for a long drawn out trade war, the markets have begun pricing the possibility the Federal Reserve will cut its target rate by a half-percentage point by year-end. also sees a higher chance of rate cut but believes it is a close call as the economic outlook has not changed much.

Data from a private survey on Monday showed that Chinese activity was better than expected in May. The for May was 50.2. The PMI reading for April was 50.2. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction. Last week, China's PMI for May came in at 49.4, lower than April's reading of 50.1. The non- PMI for May was 54.3 unchanged from April.

Blue chips were mixed. (00005) slipped 1.3% to HK$63.25 on reports that the global group plans to cut at least 500 headcounts. HKEX (00388) fell 1.6% to HK$245.4. (00700) gained 1.2% to HK$330 after maintained its HK$390 target price for the (00941) advanced 2.3% to HK$70.05. But AIA (01299) shed 1.5% to HK$72.55.

Shares of casino players declined despite gaming authorities said gross gaming revenues for May grew 10% to MOP25.95 billion. (00200) softened 1.8% to HK$15.42. (01928) declined by 5.1% to HK$33.7. (00880) retreated 1.6% to HK$8.54. (02282) pounded 4.8% to HK$11.52. (00027) dipped 2.6% to HK$46.15. (01128) sank 5.2% to HK$15.44.

