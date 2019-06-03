Japan Market falls more than 4-1/2-month low

Headline indices of the share market declined for fourth straight session Monday, 03 June 2019, hitting a more than 4-1/2-month low, as risk aversion selloff continued on following the sell-off on Wall Street Friday due to worries that a prolonged U. S.- trade war and Washington's threat to could derail the global . Meanwhile, yen appreciation against greenback also dampened sentiments. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average tumbled 1.1%, or 223.71 points, to 20,377.48, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the was down 0.95%, or 14.42 points, at 1,497.86.

Total 28 issues of 33 subsectors of the declined, with shares in Oil & Coal Products, Securities & Commodities Futures, Glass & Ceramics Products, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Marine Transportation, Mining, and Nonferrous Metals issues being notable losers.

The risk aversion selloff continued due to worries that a prolonged U. S.- trade war and Washington's threat to could derail the global On Friday, the administration eliminated India's ability to products to the US duty-free. Further, threatened to impose tariffs on over immigration.

Meanwhile, implemented hikes Saturday and launched an investigation into after it diverted two parcels destined for addresses in to the

A senior Chinese said on Sunday that cannot use pressure to force a trade deal on China, refusing to be drawn on whether the leaders of the two countries would meet at the summit to bash out an agreement. China threatened on Friday to unveil an unprecedented hit-list of unreliable foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies, as a slate of retaliatory tariffs on imported U. S. goods.

With the US and China set for a long drawn out trade war, the markets have begun pricing the possibility the Federal Reserve will cut its target rate by a half-percentage point by year-end. also sees a higher chance of rate cut but believes it is a close call as the economic outlook has not changed much.

Data from a private survey on Monday showed that Chinese activity was better than expected in May. The Caixin/ factory for May was 50.2.

The reading for April was 50.2. readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction. Last week, China's for May came in at 49.4, lower than April's reading of 50.1. The non- PMI for May was 54.3 unchanged from April.

Shares of export-related players dropped due to yen appreciation against greenback. Shares of tumbled 2.7%, declined 1.6%, shed 2.1% and fell 2%. Toyota Motor, Advantest, Honda Motor, and declined in a range of 0.5% to 3%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Final Markit/Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 49.8, compared with a reading of 49.6 and a final 50.2 in the previous month, as orders tumbled at the fastest pace in four months, underlining the growing economic impact of a bruising Sino-U. S. trade war. The 50-mark separates contraction from expansion, and the latest result dashed expectations that Japan's had started to bottom out after shrinking in both February and March. The final index for new orders was 47.5, marking the sixth consecutive month of contraction, versus a preliminary 47.1 and a final 47.8 in April. New orders, a measure of domestic demand, also contracted last month in reflection of the increasing pressure on Japanese businesses, with several firms cutting their earnings forecasts recently.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was little changed against greenback on Monday, as demand for safe heaven amid worries that's heightened trade tensions could derail global economic growth. The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 108.15 against the dollar after touching levels above 109.5 in the previous trading week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)