Australia Market ends 0.6% up

The Australian share market finished session higher on Thursday, 16 September 2021, as market sentiments lifted up on easing restrictions for vaccinated citizens in the country's largest state New South Wales. Total 9 of 11 sectors inclined along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index, led by energy, realty, materials, financials, and technology stocks.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 43.18 points, or 0.58%, to 7,460.21. The broader All Ordinaries added 36.57 points, or 0.47%, to 7,759.78.

The top performing stocks in this index were CHALICE MINING and AUB GROUP , up 6.37% and 5.17% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in this index were REDBUBBLE and WASHINGTON H SOUL PATTINSON, down 6.9% and 5.3% respectively.

The New South Wales government eased restrictions in the country's largest state for vaccinated citizens, ending a night curfew in Sydney, while officials said some curbs on travel and outdoor exercise in Melbourne would be eased when the state of Victoria hits 70% first-dose coverage targets on Friday.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Employment Falls Sharply In August- Australian employment dropped by 146,300 in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, following the addition of 2,200 jobs in July. 68,000 full-time jobs were lost last month, while 78,200 part-time jobs were lost. The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.5%, down from 4.6% in the previous month. The participation rate slipped to 65.2%, down from 66% a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7321, still off levels above $0.735 that were seen earlier this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)