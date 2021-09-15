China Market falls on weak data

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, as risk aversion selloff continued on worries about a slowing world's second-biggest economy after outbreaks of coronavirus Delta variant infections and official data showed industrial output and retail sales in August grew at slowest pace in a year.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.17%, or 6.38 points, to 3,656.22. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.11%, or 2.76 points, to 2,486.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 1.01%, or 49.84 points, to 4,867.32.
A burst of data out today showed businesses were grappling with the impact of localised lockdowns following sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, supply bottlenecks and high raw materials costs. China's retail sales grew 2.5 per cent in August 2021 from a year ago, sharply down from the 8.5 per cent witnessed in July.
China's industrial output rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier compared with a 6.4% increase in July.
The southeastern province of Fujian reported its fifth straight day of new local COVID-19 infections, though they were confined to three coastal cities where a total of 152 cases had been reported between Sept 10-14.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan eased against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday despite stronger mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4492 per dollar, 8 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4500. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4421 at midday, 39 pips softer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU