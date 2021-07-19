Australia Market ends lower

The Australian share market finished session lower on Monday, 19 July 2021, mirroring weak global cues as signs of growing inflationary pressures and concerns that a surge in Delta variant cases in the country and other Asian nations

Australian authorities said Victoria state will extend a Covid-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday, while other Asian countries also struggled to curb the virus, denting markets already worried about global growth and high inflation.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 fell 62.14 points, or 0.85%, to 7,285.98.

The broader All Ordinaries dropped 70.99 points, or 0.93%, to 7,559.74.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.737 lower than levels above $0.748 seen last week.

