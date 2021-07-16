Australia Market ends higher

The Australian share market finished session slight higher on Friday, 16 July 2021, as investors chased for bargain buying after the losses in the previous session. However market gains caped as investors remain concerns about rapid spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants in New South Wales and now in Victoria, with both greater Sydney and Melbourne under lockdowns.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 12.19 points, or 0.17%, to 7,348.10.

The broader All Ordinaries rose 14.07 points, or 0.18%, to 7,630.70. The index managed a gain of 1% across the five sessions.

Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer discretionary (up 0.72%) was top performing sector, followed by healthcare (up 0.68%), and realty (up 0.48%) sectors, while energy (down 0.6%) was worst performing sector after crude oil prices tumbled overnight, followed by utilities (down 0.39%) and telecommunication services (down 0.21%) sectors

The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Whitehaven Coal (up 4.35%), Nextdc (up 4.05%), NRW Holdings (up 3.75%), Chorus (up 3.13%), and Appen (up 3.05%), while the bottom performing stocks were Evolution Mining (down 5.25%), Mesoblast (down 4.03%), HUB24 (down 3.32%), Altim (down 2.77%), and Chalice Mining (down 2.48%).

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7477 following its bounce yesterday from around $0.744.

