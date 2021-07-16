Australia Market ends higher

The Australian share market finished session slight higher on Friday, 16 July 2021, as investors chased for bargain buying after the losses in the previous session. However market gains caped as investors remain concerns about rapid spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants in New South Wales and now in Victoria, with both greater Sydney and Melbourne under lockdowns.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 12.19 points, or 0.17%, to 7,348.10.
The broader All Ordinaries rose 14.07 points, or 0.18%, to 7,630.70. The index managed a gain of 1% across the five sessions.
Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer discretionary (up 0.72%) was top performing sector, followed by healthcare (up 0.68%), and realty (up 0.48%) sectors, while energy (down 0.6%) was worst performing sector after crude oil prices tumbled overnight, followed by utilities (down 0.39%) and telecommunication services (down 0.21%) sectors
The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Whitehaven Coal (up 4.35%), Nextdc (up 4.05%), NRW Holdings (up 3.75%), Chorus (up 3.13%), and Appen (up 3.05%), while the bottom performing stocks were Evolution Mining (down 5.25%), Mesoblast (down 4.03%), HUB24 (down 3.32%), Altim (down 2.77%), and Chalice Mining (down 2.48%).
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7477 following its bounce yesterday from around $0.744.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU