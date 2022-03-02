Australia Market ends tad higher as energy, miner climbs

The Australian share market finished choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, 02 March 2022, on the back of strength in commodity-related stocks. However, market gains capped amid concerns about impact of a growing list of international sanctions on Moscow and higher fuel costs on the global economy.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 rose 20.11 points, or 0.28%, to 7,116.66. The broader All Ordinaries index added 21.01 points, or 0.28%, to 7,406.33.

The top performing stocks in this index were POLYNOVO and SANTOS, up 7.27% and 6.20% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in this index were POINT SBET HOLDINGS and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP, down 11.7% and 7.3% respectively.

Shares of energy-related issues drew buying as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to lead to a surge in oil prices. Whitehaven Coal, Santos and Woodside Petroleum all jumped around 6% as Brent prices climbed above $110 a barrel.

Shares of materials and resources were also higher. Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group surged 4-5% following a rise in iron ore prices. Core Lithium soared 15.2% after announcing a supply deal with Tesla.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia's GDP grew 3.4% in the three months to December, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7247, extending gains after climbing from below $0.72 earlier in the week.

