Australia Market ends tad higher as energy, miner climbs

Capital Market 

The Australian share market finished choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, 02 March 2022, on the back of strength in commodity-related stocks. However, market gains capped amid concerns about impact of a growing list of international sanctions on Moscow and higher fuel costs on the global economy.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 rose 20.11 points, or 0.28%, to 7,116.66. The broader All Ordinaries index added 21.01 points, or 0.28%, to 7,406.33.

The top performing stocks in this index were POLYNOVO and SANTOS, up 7.27% and 6.20% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in this index were POINT SBET HOLDINGS and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP, down 11.7% and 7.3% respectively.

Shares of energy-related issues drew buying as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to lead to a surge in oil prices. Whitehaven Coal, Santos and Woodside Petroleum all jumped around 6% as Brent prices climbed above $110 a barrel.

Shares of materials and resources were also higher. Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group surged 4-5% following a rise in iron ore prices. Core Lithium soared 15.2% after announcing a supply deal with Tesla.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia's GDP grew 3.4% in the three months to December, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7247, extending gains after climbing from below $0.72 earlier in the week.

First Published: Wed, March 02 2022. 19:08 IST

