Australia Market ends tad higher as energy, miner climbs

-
ALSO READ
Sensex sheds over 1500 pts amid global sell off; Nifty ends tad below 17,150
Nifty closes tad below 18,000 mark; IT stocks decline
Australia Stocks end tad higher
Sensex climbs 381 pts; Nifty ends near 17,900 after RBI's status quo
Sensex climbs 149 pts, Nifty ends near 18K; VIX drops below 16
-
The Australian share market finished choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, 02 March 2022, on the back of strength in commodity-related stocks. However, market gains capped amid concerns about impact of a growing list of international sanctions on Moscow and higher fuel costs on the global economy.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 rose 20.11 points, or 0.28%, to 7,116.66. The broader All Ordinaries index added 21.01 points, or 0.28%, to 7,406.33.
The top performing stocks in this index were POLYNOVO and SANTOS, up 7.27% and 6.20% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in this index were POINT SBET HOLDINGS and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP, down 11.7% and 7.3% respectively.
Shares of energy-related issues drew buying as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to lead to a surge in oil prices. Whitehaven Coal, Santos and Woodside Petroleum all jumped around 6% as Brent prices climbed above $110 a barrel.
Shares of materials and resources were also higher. Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group surged 4-5% following a rise in iron ore prices. Core Lithium soared 15.2% after announcing a supply deal with Tesla.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia's GDP grew 3.4% in the three months to December, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7247, extending gains after climbing from below $0.72 earlier in the week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU