Australia Market extends gain on rate cut hopes

Headline indices of financial market closed slight higher on Thursday, 07 March 2019, on growing expectation of policy support from the government after latest official data showed a marginal growth in January and weaker than expected GDP figures. However, market gains were limited amid return of global growth concerns after the (OECD) cut its forecasts for the global economy in 2019 and 2020, following on from previous downgrades in November, as it warned that trade disputes and economic uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses. Barring materials and technology, all sectors were higher, with shares in with utilities, property trusts, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary subsectors being notable gainers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 18.27 points, or 0.29%, at 6,263.89 points, while the broader added 17.45 points, or 0.28%, at 6,344.21.

Market received a boost from growing speculation that the (RBA) will cut key interest rates this year to stimulate the economy after data on Thursday showed only marginal growth in January The weak consumer reading came a day after news that the economy had lost momentum in the second half of last year.

Meanwhile, data released in early hours showed that U. S. goods trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018 as strong demand fueled by lower taxes pulled in imports, despite the Trump administration's "America First" policies, including tariffs aimed at shrinking the trade gap.

This comes at a time when China's exports probably contracted in February after a surprise bounce in January, while imports fell for a third straight month, a poll showed, highlighting deepening concerns of a long-drawn trade spat between the world's largest economies.

Financial stocks gained, with Bank up 0.8%, after named as its new following strong criticism from a financial sector inquiry into widespread misconduct prompted his predecessor to resign.

Materials and resources stocks declined, as number of sector heavyweights traded ex-dividend. lost 0.7%, while slumped 4.8%.

Tech stocks also fell on Thursday following a similar slide in Wall Street on Wednesday, which saw the 0.9%. fell 2%, slid 2.2% and declined 2.3%.

slipped 2.5% after the company announced after the market closed on Wednesday that sold 150,000 of his shares in the buy now pay later provider, earning close to $3 million.

shares closed 1.6% higher. Research from showed the telco increased its market share in the first half of the 2019 financial year, taking its share of the postpaid mobile market to nearly 50%. The company's low-cost mobile brand Belong accounted for half of the telco's new accounts.

Super Retail Group's shares advanced 4.8% after the company hired as of sports retailing, succeeding Erica Berchtold, who resigned in October. will take charge of Rebel Sport, the company's second-largest business and has previously worked for Myer, David Jones, Westfield and

ECONOMIC NEWS: The said that had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.549 billion in January, up A$780 million from the upwardly revised A$3.769 billion surplus in December. Exports were up 5.0% on month or A$1.901 billion to A$39.937 billion in January from A$38.036 billion in the previous month. Imports picked up 3.0% or A$1.121 billion to A$35.388 billion from A$34.267 billion a month earlier.

The also said that the total value of in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1% on month in January, coming in at A$27.018 billion, following the 0.4% decline in December.

CURRENCY: dollar was little changed against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday on bets the will likely cut interest rates this year. dollar was quoted at $0.7032, up from $0.7033 on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)