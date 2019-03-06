China Market rises to nine-month high

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed near a nine-month high on Wednesday, 06 March 2019, as investor sentiment was bolstered by hopes would pursue more stimulus this year after unveiling infrastructure spending and cuts in taxes and fees worth nearly 2 trillion yuan to underpin the cooling economy. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.57%, or 47.58 points, to 3,102.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.49%, or 24.43 points, to 1,660.41. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.84%, or 32.08 points, to 3,848.09.

will cut nearly 2 trillion yuan ($298.31 billion) in taxes and fees for companies, Chinese said at the National People's on Tuesday. The special bond issuance quota for local governments, a key source for infrastructure investment, has been set at 2.15 trillion yuan, according to the Last year's quota was set at 1.35 trillion yuan. will also step up targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratio for smaller and medium-sized banks with an aim to boost lending to small companies by large banks by more than 30 percent, said Li.

China's said on Wednesday the government will implement measures to further boost domestic consumption this year.

On the trade front, U.

S. said on Monday he thought the and were "on the cusp" of a deal to end their trade war. Pompeo added on Tuesday that "Things are in a good place, but it's got to be right."

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was down against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday, reflecting strength in the greenback after upbeat data eased worries about the American economy. Sentiment was also dampened by renewed worries over tensions on the on reports that is rebuilding part of a The yuan was quoted at 6.716 per U. S. dollar, 0.11 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.7088. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.7050 and was changing hands at 6.7160 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.16 percent softer than the midpoint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)