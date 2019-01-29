Australia Market falls on U.S.-China trade worries

Headline indices of financial market declined on Tuesday, 29 January 2019, as risk aversion selloff triggered on tracking soft lead from Wall Street overnight, subdued business confidence and on caution before high level U. S.- trade talks set to start in on Wednesday. Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 35.10 points, or 0.6%, to 5,870.50 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 33.25 points, or 0.56%, to 5,937.80 points.

Chinese Xi's top economic aide, Liu He, will meet with U. S. Trade and on Wednesday and Thursday. With high level US- trade talks set to start in Wednesday, American prosecutors on Monday alleged that stole trade secrets from an American rival and committed by violating sanctions against doing business with

Shares of players declined on tracking fall in US peers American prosecutors filed criminal charges against Technologies Co., China's largest maker, and profit warning from a bellwether for U. S. industrial and others.

Chip company also cited deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in for denting consumer demand as a of lower profit and revenue outlook. Corp's shed 1.3%. was down more than 2%.

Shares of major financials declined, with leading the losses with a 2.4% drop. Commonwealth Bank, NAB, and were down by between 1.37 and 2.2%, while was also subdued, dropping 1.1%. fell 1.9%, IAG dropped 0.4%, while was down another 2.6%.

also plummeted, with and Cochlear each losing 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively. remained 9.7% lower after sleep disorder treatment company disappointed investors with its quarterly results last week and has triggered price target cuts for its shares (12 month targets) from three major brokers.

Shares of were down as dropped about 3% on Monday after an increase in U. S. rigs drilling for indicated further growth in supplies while there were still persistent concerns about global demand. Sector heavyweight lost nearly 1% while gave up about 1.6%.

Shares of materials and resources were up after Chinese iron ore futures soared to a 16-month peak on Monday, after a deadly tailings dam collapse led Brazil's agency to order - the world's biggest - to halt operations at its Corrego do behemoth jumped as much as 2.2% while rival rose 3.2% and rose 5.21%.

Company news: Shares in were up 0.4% after the telco announced it was halting its mobile network rollout because of a ban on using equipment in 5G.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar was down against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Tuesday after subdued business confidence. Overall business confidence remained stable in December according to the National Australia Bank's venerable survey, albeit at very low levels. The index reading of 3 matched November's print but that was the lowest since January 2016. the Aussie dollar diving over 20 points to 71.42 US cents.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: US benchmarks fell after and blamed slowing global growth for disappointing results, halting a three-day rally for the S&P 500 Index. The dropped 208.98 points (0.84%) to close the session at 24,528.22. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 20.91 points (0.78%) to end at 2,643.85, while the tech-rich Index fell 79.18 points (1.11%) to 7,085.68.

