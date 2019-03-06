Australia Market gains 0.75%

Headline indices of financial market closed higher on Wednesday, 06 March 2019, on expectation of policy support from the government after weaker than expected economic figures. Market gains were, however, limited as investors awaited details on progress in the U. S.- trade negotiations. All ASX sectors were higher, with shares in with materials, industrials, and financials subsectors being notable gainers.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 46.32 points, or 0.75%, at 6,245.62 points, while the broader added 45.41 points, or 0.72%, at 6,326.76.

The announced on Wednesday that GDP had grown by only grew 0.2% for the last quarter of 2018 and just by 2.3% for the year.

U. S. said in a media interview that U. S. will reject a trade deal with that is not perfect, but the would still keep working on an agreement.

was up 10.98%, to 45.5 cents, after reporting that it had cut its debt by more than a third, to A$95.4 million, and posted a A$38.4 million first-half profit.

Bubs (BUB) surged 18% on a joint venture agreement signed with a Chinese infant nutritionals firm, Beingmate, to promote and distribute Bubs products across 30,000 mother and baby stores in Competitor, (BAL) was also improving by 8%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The said Australia's or GDP was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5% following the 0.3% gain in the three months prior.

CURRENCY: was down against the U. S. on Wednesday on bets the Royal Bank of will likely cut interest rates this year. was quoted at 70.33 US cents, down from 70.78 US cents on Tuesday.

