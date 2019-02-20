Australia Market falls 0.17%

Headline indices of financial market closed down after erasing early gains on Wednesday, 20 February 2019, as gains by materials and resources failed to outweigh losses from the consumer and property sectors. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished down 10.39 points, or 0.17%, at 6,096.49 points, while the broader All Ordinaries was down 8.44 points, or 0.14%, at 6,175.76.

The two countries (US-China) started a new round of talks to resolve their trade war on Tuesday, and sessions at a higher level are planned later this week. US said on Tuesday that trade talks with were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.

Tariffs on $US200 billion worth of Chinese imports are currently scheduled to rise to 25% from 10% if no trade deal is reached by March 1.

Investors will also look to the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting, where policymakers took a dovish turn, effectively signalling no further rate hikes. endorsed such an outlook, suggested he is comfortable with the US interest rate level and sees no need to raise them again unless economic growth or inflation shifts.

Shares of consumer staple issue declined, with leading retreat, down 5.2% after warned of a prolonged slump in consumer sentiment as it posted lower-than-expected first-half profit on Wednesday. and slid 1.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

shares fell 5.3% after the country's biggest reported a sharp decline in Chinese spending at its properties, as its half-year profit missed estimates.

Imaging company and both soared to all-time highs on positive earnings reports, with up 7.53% and up 10.53%.

Shares of materials and resources fell. gained 2.51% and added 2.62% while gained 5.35% despite reporting a five% fall in half-year profit. was up 1.88% and was up 3.56% after the price of gold hit a 10-month high overnight.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Wage Prices Up 0.5% On Quarter In Q4 -- wage prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, the said on Wednesday, as against an increase of 0.6% in the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, wage prices advanced 2.3%.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar was up against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Wednesday. The Aussie dollar is buying 71.64 US cents, from 71.12 US cents on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)