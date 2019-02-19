Japan Nikkei ends tad higher

Headline indices of the share market closed slight higher on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, as buying on hopes for a trade deal between the and was offset by selling to lock in gains following a sharp rise the previous day. TSE33 issues were mixed, with gainers lead by mining, and coal product, and land transportation issues. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 20.80 points, or 0.10%, at 21,302.65.

The broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange finished 4.56 points, or 0.28%, higher at 1,606.52.

Japanese stocks opened slightly lower and moved narrowly around the previous day's closing level throughout the day amid the absence of fresh trading cues, while investors locked in recent gains after the Nikkei hit a two-month high on Monday. Buying slightly gained the upper hand later on hopes for a trade deal between the and China, as the world's two largest economies will resume talks in later in the week.

Top-level officials from the world's two biggest economies will reconvene in after a series of negotiations in last week, with the US side telling they had been "very productive".

Shares of defensive issues, mainly focused on the domestic market, gained ground. Tokyo-based rose 3.9% to 1,880 yen, while climbed 2.7% to 1,754.00 yen.

Among individual stocks, fell 3.3% to 10,035 yen after reports that key investors of the company's and complained about its investment in

gained 0.4% to 3,014 yen following news reports that the company will close its in Britain in 2022.

shot up 12.44%, although the gain by the scandal-battered company fell far short of recouping losses in its six-session collapse.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen was softer against the greenback on Tuesday. The dollar fetched 110.61 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 110.59 yen in time.

