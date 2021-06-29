Australia Market falls for 2nd day

The Australian share market finished lower for second session in row on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, as investors risk sentiments hurt by increasing COVID-19 restrictions across the country to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant cases, with focus turning to key US economic indicators due later this week.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 6.09 points, or 0.08%, to 7,301.20. The broader All Ordinaries decreased 6.97 points, or 0.09%, to 7,565.50.

Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher despite the decline in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information technology was the best performing sector, gaining 0.65%, followed by healthcare (up 0.45%), and consumer discretionary (up 0.2%) sectors, while utilities was worst performing sector, down 1.26%, followed by energy (down 0.8%), materials (down 0.68%), and real estate (down 0.53%) sectors.

The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Metcash (up 5.7%), Nuix (up 5%), Lynas Rare Earths (up 3.5%), Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (up 2.5%), and Harvey Norman Holdings (up 2.5%), while the worst performing stocks were Collins Foods (down 5.7%), Unibail Rodamco Westfield (down 5.2%), Nufarm (down 4.6%), Growthpoint Properties Australia (down 4.3%), and Bega Cheese (down 4.1%).

Five of Australia's eight states and territories have been hit by outbreaks of the Delta variant, with around 80% of the population under some form of restrictions.

NSW recorded 19 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Seventeen of these were linked to previously confirmed cases and the source of infection for two cases is under investigation.

Energy stocks lost, as oil prices fell 2% overnight on demand concerns due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe. Woodside Petroleum slipped 1.5%, and Oil Search fell 2%.

Miners were lower, with heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group falling 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Banks and financials were also down. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank Westpac Banking Corp fell between 0.5% and 0.7%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7556, down from levels around 0.758 seen earlier this week.

