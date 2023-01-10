Australia Market falls on profit taking

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell 20.33 points, or 0.28%, to 7,131. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 19.21 points, or 0.26%, to 7,336.60.
Total 8 of 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Materials was the worst performing sector, falling 0.55%, followed by industrials (down 0.53%), utilities (down 0.48%), and information technology (down 0.39%) sectors.
Telecommunications Services was the best performing sector, gaining 0.23%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BORAL and ARISTOCRAT LEISURE, up 2.65% and 2.2% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were DE GREY MINING LIMITED and TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, down 7.94% and 7.71% respectively.
Energy and mining stocks declined, with BHP finishing down 0.4% to A$47.80 and Santos down 0.8% to A$7.05 while New Crest Mining lost 2.3% to close at A$22.27. Whitehaven Coal finished the session down 1.2% to A$9.07, while Rio ended 0.5% lower at A$118.23.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was stood at 0.6897 against greenback on Tuesday, down by 0.2% from previous trading day closure at 0.6875 after trading in the range of 0.6887-0.6928.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU