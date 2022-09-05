Australia Market gains on commodities strength

-
ALSO READ
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2022 quarter
CMAI welcomes government's latest notification on excluding loose garments from Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules
Quick Wrap: Nifty Commodities Index registers a drop of 0.79%
Tata Motors corrects over 7% in five days
-
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 23.51 points, or 0.34%, to 6,852.22.
The broader All Ordinaries index added 18.19 points, or 0.26%, to 7,074.50.
Material and resources stocks advanced on the back of stronger iron ore and base metal prices. Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 3.2% and 1.8%, respectively.
Shares of energy companies advanced after crude oil prices strengthened on possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day, with Woodside Energy and Santos rising 2.6% and 2.3%. Coal miners Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Corporation firmed 6.5% and 5.7% respectively.
Heavyweight banking stocks were lower, with so-called "big four" banks falling between 0.2% and 0.7%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU