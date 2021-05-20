Australia Market rebounds 1.3%; Tech, banks lead rally

The Australian share market rebounded from six-week low on Thursday, 20 May 2021, as investors stepping up bargain buying after the heavy sell-off in the previous session, with banks and technology stocks being notable gainers
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 87.90 points, or 1.27%, to 7,019.56. The broader All Ordinaries added 86.80 points, or 1.21%, to 7,252.55.
Commonwealth Bank led gains for the major lenders and added the most points to the index for the session, rising 3.2% to a new record high close of A$98.40. Westpac was up 1.4%, NAB 1.6%, and ANZ gained 2%.
Afterpay led the tech sector higher with a 7.7% gain to A$93.10. Altium rose 6.6% to A$26.20, Xero gained 4.1% to A$122.12, Appen added another 4.9% to A$13.84, and Nermap was 5.1% ahead at A$1.74.
The mining titans BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue metals cooled off as iron ore prices softened with inflationary fears in America, a stronger US dollar and higher bond yields.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Jobless Rate Dips To 5.5% In April- Australia jobless rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.5% in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, down from the upwardly revised 5.7% in March (originally 5.6%).
The Australian economy lost 30,600 jobs to 13,040,400 last month, well shy of expectations for a gain of 15,000 jobs following the addition of 70,700 jobs in March. The participation rate fell to 66.0%, missing forecasts for 66.3 - which would have been unchanged from the previous month. Over the year to April 2021, employment increased 637,900 people (5.1%).
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.982 after an earlier high of 90.232. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7756, weaker than levels above $0.78 seen earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU