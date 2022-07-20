Australia Market surges to 3-weeks high

-
ALSO READ
52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Australia Market surges 1.2%; energy, mining stocks lead
Japan Nikkei surges to 2-month high on weaker yen
Adani Total Gas surges to record high on foray into electric mobility
Hong Kong Market surges 7.04%
-
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 109.61 points, or 1.65%, to 6,759.21. The broader All Ordinaries index added 122.24 points, or 1.78%, to 6,975.22.
The top performing stocks in this index were MEGAPORT and ZIP CO, up 23% and 12.7% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in this index were NIB HOLDINGS and PENDAL GROUP, down 3.2% and 2% respectively.
Shares of mining companies advanced, supported by strong metal prices, with the BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rising between 1.4% and 5.2%. Prices of iron ore rebounded after a Chinese official hinted at government stimulus to boost economic growth.
Banks also added to gains, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac rising between 0.8% and 1.1%, after Australia's central bank governor, Philip Lowe, reiterated his view that further interest rate hikes would be necessary to keep inflation in check.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.6919, strengthening from earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU