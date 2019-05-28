Australia Market trades higher

Headline indices of market were higher on Tuesday, 28 May 2019, tracking gains made on European bourses overnight, with shares in materials, and tech issues being notable gainers. Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index inclined 33.21 points, or 0.5%, at 6,485.10 points, while the broader All Ordinaries rose 33.35 points, or 0.51%, at 6,578.10.

Markets in the were closed on Monday for the holiday. Meanwhile, the European stocks registered gains after EU elections. Pro-EU forces retained a majority in the 28-nation bloc's parliament despite the rise of nationalist parties in a region-wide vote. Britain's exchange remained closed for a

Shares of materials and resources were higher, buoyed by higher prices. was gaining more than 3% after upgraded to a 'buy' rating and increased the target price of to A$108.40 based on expectations shortages will keep the price over $100 per tonne for several months. now forecasted 30-40 million tonne market deficits in 2019 and 2020. rose more than 2% and Group added almost 2% following a solid lift in iron ore prices on Friday and over the week..

stocks were higher after rose in Asian trades Tuesday. added more than 1%, rose almost 1% and was up 0.6%.

Shares of banks and financials were firmer.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, and - were up in a range of 0.5% to 1%.

Among individual stocks, retailer JB HiFi were up 1.3% to A$28.30, the highest price in 15 months. The stock has been rising steady since the end of April, when it reaffirmed its guidance for its profit to grow by between 1.6% and 5.1%, despite its sales growing at a slower rate. Comparable sales at its Australian stores grew at 1.5% in the third quarter, compared to 4.3% growth in the same quarter last year.

(VOC) was up 17% after opening its books to a European private equity firm for a proposed $3.3bn takeover. VOC is behind dodo and iPrimus brands.

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar was up against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday. dollar was quoted at $0.6925, up from $0.6833 on Monday.

