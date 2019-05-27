China Market gains on stimulus hopes

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed higher on Monday, 27 May 2019, on hopes for more economic growth stimulus measures after China's industrial profit in April posted its biggest drop since December 2015. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.38%, or 39.38 points, to 2,892.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.51%, or 37.49 points, to 1,533.52. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2%, or 43.29 points, to 3,637.20.

Data on Monday showed profits for China's industrial firms dropping in April on slowing demand and manufacturing activity, suggesting the previous month's rebound may have been a one-off and added pressure for policymakers to step up support for a cooling economy hit by a bitter trade war with the Industrial profits dropped 3.7% year-on-year to 515.4 billion yuan (US$74.80 billion) in April, partly due to a high base of comparison in the previous year, according to data published by the (NBS) on Monday. That compared with a 13.9% surge in March, which was the biggest gain in eight months. For the first four months, industrial firms notched up profits of 1.81 trillion yuan, down 3.4% from a year earlier, compared with a 3.3% drop in the first quarter this year.

US- trade frictions escalated suddenly this month, reversing the apparent progress in dialogue seen earlier this year, as US raised tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods and threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25% on another US$300 billion Chinese imports.

The US has also put the Chinese giant to a blacklist, effectively banning the company to do business with US firms.

Profits in and electronic equipment manufacturing, which are more vulnerable to US tariffs than other product classes, declined 15.3% in January to April, worsening from a 7.0% drop in the first three months.

said on Friday aimed to keep value-added taxes for the at low levels and encourage companies to innovate, a move that Li said will ultimately help create jobs and maintain sustainable economic growth.

China's financial regulators said on Friday the country's and will take control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang due to the serious credit risks it poses, in a rare takeover of a domestic lender. Regional banks' shares fell and their funding costs rose on Monday.

Shares of gained after for Industry and reiterated the government's supportive stance for tech firms amid rising protectionism from the US. Wang said the government would play a greater role in formulating strategy and increase subsidies for research and development, and offer better protection of their intellectual property. (000948 CH) shot up 10% to 11.18 yuan; (300177 CH) was up 10% at 14.7 yuan; & Service (600536 CH) jumped 10% to 64.11 yuan. Meanwhile, (300033 CH) soared 9.07% to 90.29 yuan.

Shares of automobile companies were pressured, after reports that growth in automobile sales this year will lately remain flat from a year ago, at around 28.1 million units, citing a report jointly released by the Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach, Automobile, and were lower in range of 4% to 5%.

(300014 CH) shares flew after it reported that it expects its 2019 first half net profit to rise by 185-215% year-on-year, to 452.5 million yuan to 500.1 million yuan.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was higher against the U. S. dollar on Monday, helped by the central bank's firmer mid-point fixing. Prior to market opening on Monday, of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8924 per dollar, 69 bps or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.8993. At around afternoon, the onshore spot yuan was changing hands at 6.8930, after touching a high of 6.8854 at one point, the strongest since May 16.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)