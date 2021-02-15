Australia Stocks end higher

The Australian share market finished session higher on Monday, 15 February 2021, amid positive corporate earnings and hopes of progress in U. S. stimulus talks.

Meanwhile, hopes of a global economic rebound in the wake of coronavirus vaccine rollouts also boosted sentiment.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 62.18 points, or 0.91%, to 6,868.92. The broader All Ordinaries added 68.34 points, or 0.97%, to 7,149.65.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank surged 11.3% as it reported a 67% rise in half-year profit. Retailer JB Hi-Fi jumped over 3% after posting an 86% rise in first-half profit.

Seven West Media soared 6.4% after it struck a licensing deal with Google to provide content for the tech company's News Showcase product.

Coca-Cola Amatil climbed 2.1% after the European arm of drinks giant Coca Cola raised its offer price in a takeover bid for the local operator.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.778 following its rise last week from levels below $0.772.

