Australia Stocks end higher

The Australian share market finished session higher on Monday, 15 February 2021, amid positive corporate earnings and hopes of progress in U. S. stimulus talks.
Meanwhile, hopes of a global economic rebound in the wake of coronavirus vaccine rollouts also boosted sentiment.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 62.18 points, or 0.91%, to 6,868.92. The broader All Ordinaries added 68.34 points, or 0.97%, to 7,149.65.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank surged 11.3% as it reported a 67% rise in half-year profit. Retailer JB Hi-Fi jumped over 3% after posting an 86% rise in first-half profit.
Seven West Media soared 6.4% after it struck a licensing deal with Google to provide content for the tech company's News Showcase product.
Coca-Cola Amatil climbed 2.1% after the European arm of drinks giant Coca Cola raised its offer price in a takeover bid for the local operator.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.778 following its rise last week from levels below $0.772.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU