Australia Stocks falls 0.6%

Headline equities of market closed down on Friday, 24 May 2019, as risk aversion selloff continued amid deepening worried over trade tensions between the and after both the US and have been making comments and taking actions which do not instill confidence that either party is closer to striking a trade deal. Most of sector heavyweights declined, with financials and resources being notable losers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 35.79 points, or 0.56%, at 6,456 points, while the broader All Ordinaries was down 38.72 points, or 0.59%, at 6,545.80.

last week effectively banned U. S. firms from doing business with Huawei, the world's largest networking gear maker, citing national security concerns. The

Commerce Department said on Thursday it was proposing a new rule to impose anti-subsidy duties on products from countries that undervalue their currencies, in another move that could penalize Chinese products. hit back on Thursday, with its saying "if the wants to continue trade talks, they should show sincerity and correct their wrong actions."

Among individual stocks, gained after the poker machine game maker posting a better profit result which has triggered four price target upgrades today.

declined as the aged care provider flagged lower profits, citing lower occupancy rates and bad publicity. The kicked off in February.

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar declined against the U. S. dollar on Friday, possibly due to revising its forecast for RBA rate cuts in 2019 from 2 to 3. Westpac, one of the "Big 4" Australian banks, expects the of Australia (RBA) to cut the cash rate to 0.75% by November. Earlier this week, the moved forward its forecast for rate cuts to June and August from the previous forecast of August and November made on Feb. 21. As of now, the markets are fully priced in for two rate cuts.

