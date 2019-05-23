Japan Market falls on US-China trade tensions

Headline indices of the share market declined on Thursday, 23 May 2019, as investor sentiment was dented by tracking losses on Wall Street overnight amid renewed concerns over global economic uncertainties and Japanese Yen appreciation against greenback amid heightening concerns over the future course of the global economy. Most of TSE sectors declined, with shares in mining, and electric appliance issues being notable losers. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 132.23 points, or 0.62%, from Wednesday at 21,151.14, while the broader index of all First Section issues on the finished 5.63 points, or 0.36%, lower at 1,540.58.

Shares of electric part suppliers met selling on concerns that their businesses could be adversely affected by U.

S. sanctions on China's Among Huawei suppliers, tumbled 6.5% to 7,450 yen, 2.9% to 4,454 yen and 0.9% to 896.60 yen.

dropped 5.3% to 10,090 yen, on reports that staff recommended blocking the T-Mobile US Inc's $26 billion acquisition of smaller rival

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)