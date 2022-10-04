Automobile Retail Sales Up 11% In September: FADA

-
ALSO READ
Retail vehicle sales in August rise 8%, says FADA
Auto Retail Sales Up More Than 200% On Year In May 2022 Says FADA
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Drop 5% On Year In July Says FADA
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit declines 37.16% in the March 2022 quarter
Wroley E - Scooter open for dealership
-
India automobile retail sales rose 11 per cent in September as better supplies from manufacturers enabled dealers to ramp up customer deliveries amid the ongoing festive period, Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Tuesday. Last month, total retail sales stood at 14,64,001 units as compared to 13,19,647 units in September 2021. FADA noted that October is expected to witness even better overall sales due to the festive season further gathering steam.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU