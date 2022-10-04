JUST IN
Automobile Retail Sales Up 11% In September: FADA

India automobile retail sales rose 11 per cent in September as better supplies from manufacturers enabled dealers to ramp up customer deliveries amid the ongoing festive period, Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Tuesday. Last month, total retail sales stood at 14,64,001 units as compared to 13,19,647 units in September 2021. FADA noted that October is expected to witness even better overall sales due to the festive season further gathering steam.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:10 IST

