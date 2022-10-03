5G launch a big step in ease-of-doing-business and ease of living: FICCI

The launch of 5G services by the Hon'ble PM is yet another momentous milestone in the nation's economic journey and will facilitate both ease-of-doing-business and the ease of living, FICCI President Mr Sanjiv Mehta said. It will revolutionise digital sector and will also augment agriculture, disaster management, healthcare, education, logistics and transport, fintech, industry4.0 and is a big push for AatmNirbhar Bharat. Speaking on the 5G launch, Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI, said, "it is a generational leap that can help increase the telecom sector's contribution to GDP to 8-9 per cent from 6.5 per cent presently." He noted that 5G services would comprehensively boost the country's digital ecosystem, ensure last mile service delivery and accelerate the nation's socio-economic progress. It is anticipated that 5G technology will add US$ 450 billion to the Indian economy between 2023 and 2040. The potential of 5G in India is genuinely transformative. Once built, it will accommodate up to one million connected devices per square kilometre compared with only 2,000 under 4G.

