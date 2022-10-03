Govt approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees

The government has approved Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages to eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year 2021-22.

This payment will be made before Dussehra/Puja holidays. About 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1832.09 crore.

"The Railway employees have played important role in performance of Passenger & Goods services which also acted as catalyst for the economy.

In fact, Railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period. Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)