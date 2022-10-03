India sees a jump of 41 places in 7 years in the Global Innovation Index 2022 from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 40 in 2022. The India launch of Global Innovation Index 2022 was successfully hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with NITI Aayog and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The 2022 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) tracks the most recent global innovation trends against the background of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, slowing productivity growth and other evolving challenges. It reveals the most innovative economies in the world, ranking the innovation performance of around 132 economies while highlighting innovation strengths and weaknesses. CII has been the founding knowledge partner of GII since 2007.

