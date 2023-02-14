Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 28.20 croreNet profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 107.69% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2023.82 18 OPM %19.6812.17 -PBDT4.132.21 87 PBT0.410.14 193 NP0.540.26 108
