JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 107.69% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2023.82 18 OPM %19.6812.17 -PBDT4.132.21 87 PBT0.410.14 193 NP0.540.26 108

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU