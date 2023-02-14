Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 107.69% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.2023.8219.6812.174.132.210.410.140.540.26

