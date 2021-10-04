Avenue Supermarts jumps after Q2 revenue rises 46.6% YoY

Avenue Supermarts jumps 3.36% to Rs 4381.85 after the company said its standalone revenue from operations rose 46.6% to Rs 7,649.64 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The company, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, reported a revenue from operations of Rs 5,218.15 crore in the same quarter last year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

The company's total number of stores as of 30 September 2021 stood at 246.

"The Standalone Revenue from operations for QE September 30, 2021 given above is subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company," the company said.

In the pre-pandemic Q2 September 2019, Avenue Supermarts reported a revenue of Rs 5,949.01 crore.

Avenue Supermarts is the owner and operator D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of 30 June 2021 the company has 238 stores with retail business area of 9.01 million sq. ft

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 137.9% jump in net profit to Rs 95.36 crore on 33.5% rise in net sales to Rs 5,183.12 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

