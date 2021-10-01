IEX records 59% YoY volume growth in Sept

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday announced that it traded 8,997 MU electricity volume and achieved 59% YoY growth in September 2021.

However on a sequential basis, the company's traded volume declined 5.6% in September 2021 from 9,538 MU traded in August 2021.

Cumulatively, for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, the exchange market achieved a significant growth in volume. The electricity market achieved 25,857 MU volume during the second quarter resulting in 57% YoY growth across market segments.

The day-ahead market traded 6,418 MU volume in September 2021 with the average monthly price at Rs 4.4 per unit. For the second quarter of the year 2022, the day-ahead market on the exchange, traded 17,305 MU and registered 26% year on year growth. IEX said that the distribution utilities have been increasingly preferring day-ahead market to meet their short-term supply requirements in a competitive and flexible manner.

The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 193 MU during the month recording an 81% YoY growth. Cumulatively, for the second quarter, the term-ahead market traded a total of 1,571 MU and registered a 438% YoY growth.

The real-time electricity market traded 1,843 MU volume and saw a significant 162% YoY growth. In the second quarter, the market achieved a cumulative trade of 5,298 MU registering a growth of 125% YoY.

The green term-ahead market achieved 543 MU volume posting a 555% YoY growth. For the second quarter, the market registered a cumulative trade of 1,682 MU. IEX said that the market has seen a considerable increase in the participant base as more and more utilities and C&I consumers participate in the market to meet their energy and RPO requirements in an integrated, flexible and competitive manner.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

On a consolidated basis, IEX reported 47.5% jump in net profit to Rs 62.10 crore on 34.1% rise in net sales to Rs 91.03 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) fell 3.86% to Rs 620.75 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)