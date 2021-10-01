TVS Motor sales grows 6% YoY in September 2021

TVS Motor on Friday announced that it registered sales growth of 6% with 347,156 units sold in September 2021 as against sales of 327,692 units in the month of September 2020.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6% with sales of 332,511 units in September 2021 as against sales of 313,332 units in September 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 244,084 units in September 2021 as against sales of 241,762 units in September 2020.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales rose 19.4% in September 2021 as compared to 290,694 units sold in August 2021. Meanwhile, the company's total exports registered a growth of 20% with sales of 102,259 units in the month of September 2021 as against 85,163 units in September 2020

Three-wheeler division of the company registered a growth of 2% with sales of 14,645 units in September 2021 as against sales of 14,360 units in September 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months, TVS said in a press release.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor closed 2.83% higher at Rs 565.10 on BSE.

