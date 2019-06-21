JUST IN
Aviation stocks slide on firm crude oil prices

Two aviation stocks fell 2.56% to 4.90% at 12:24 IST on BSE, following a firmness in global crude oil prices.

InterGlobe Aviation (down 2.56%) and SpiceJet (down 4.90%), edged lower.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.31 points or 0.51% at 39,401.32.

In the global commodities markets, Brent crude oil futures for August 2019 settlement was currently down 9 cents at $ 64.36 a barrel. The contract surged $2.63 a barrel or 4.25% to settle at $64.45 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Higher crude oil prices hurt aviation firms as jet fuel prices, which typically constitute over 40% of airlines' operating costs, are directly linked to international crude oil prices.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 12:26 IST

