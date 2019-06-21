JUST IN
Balaji Telefilms jumps on completing sale of rights of four movies
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Sobha Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Sobha Ltd notched up volume of 51.58 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 510.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10096 shares

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 June 2019.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 6315 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock dropped 0.47% to Rs.5,160.00. Volumes stood at 369 shares in the last session.

Eveready Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 63470 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9095 shares. The stock slipped 4.99% to Rs.66.65. Volumes stood at 2682 shares in the last session.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58845 shares. The stock gained 4.89% to Rs.27.90. Volumes stood at 3905 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45716 shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.240.80. Volumes stood at 40118 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 11:00 IST

