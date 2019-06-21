Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vilas Bank Ltd, Energy Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2019.

spiked 13.28% to Rs 72.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 67.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vilas Bank Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 63.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Ltd surged 9.76% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

gained 8.17% to Rs 41.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

spurt 7.85% to Rs 3.16. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

