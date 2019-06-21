Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2019.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd spiked 13.28% to Rs 72.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 67.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 63.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suzlon Energy Ltd surged 9.76% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained 8.17% to Rs 41.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd spurt 7.85% to Rs 3.16. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
