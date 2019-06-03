Aviation stocks take off after cut in ATF price

-
Shares of two aviation companies rose by 1.40% to 4.80% at 11:02 IST on BSE after jet fuel prices were reduced from 1 June 2019.
SpiceJet (up 4.80%) and InterGlobe Aviation (up 1.40%), edged higher. Jet Airways (India) was down by 1.13%.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.60 points or 0.53% at 39,921.21.
For Delhi, the price of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was cut by 61.05 per kiloliter at 65,006.8 per kiloliter, in Kolkata it has been reduced by 305.25 per kiloliter at 70,421.41 per kiloliter, in Mumbai fuel price has been trimmed by 83.25 per kiloliter at 64,946.04 per kiloliter, and in Chennai it has been reduced by 229.10 per kiloliter at 66,069.55 per kiloliter.
Prices of ATF constitutes approximately 50% of operating expenses of Indian aviation companies.
