Bajaj Auto firms up after sales rise in May

Auto was up 2.62% to 3002 at 10:17 IST on the BSE after the company reported 3% increase in total vehicle sales to 4.19 lakh units in May 2019 over May 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 184.01 points, or 0.46% to 39,898.21.

On the BSE, 22,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 3,009.00 and a low of Rs 2,910.00 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,213.95 on 12 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,425.00 on 25 October 2018.

Auto's total domestic vehicle sales increased 5% to 2.35 lakh units. Total export rose by 1% to 1.83 lakh units in May 2019 over May 2018.

In a separate announcement during trading hours today, Auto said that it has agreed on new electric vehicle alliance with Industries AG. As per the deal, and Industries AG will develop a common 48 volt electric two-wheeler platform in the power range 3 to 10 kW for planned serial production in This platform will support different product variants - scooters, mopeds, small mopeds, under brands of both partners. The serial production will start at Bajaj's production site in Pune by 2022.

Bajaj Auto's net profit declined 1.1% to Rs 1067.56 crore on 8.6% rise in net sales to Rs 7225.20 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Bajaj Auto is one of the leading two & three wheeler manufacturers in

