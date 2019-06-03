MOIL slips after revising product prices

fell 1.52% to 155.65 at 10:13 IST on the BSE after the company said it revised prices of different grades of and other products, effective from 1 June 2019.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 2 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 184.80 points, or 0.47% to 39,899.

On the BSE, 2098 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 157.30 and a low of Rs 155.65 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 201 on 13 June 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 140.20 on 21 February 2019.

announced that the prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), fines and of ore have been decreased by about 7.5% on the existing prices prevailing since 1 April 2019.

reported a 5.7% rise in the net profit to Rs 135.09 crore on a 9.8% rise in the net sales to Rs 436.59 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

MOIL is the largest of by volume in

