Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Slides 4.57%

Ltd has lost 17.6% over last one month compared to 6.34% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare and 2.34% rise in the SENSEX

Ltd fell 4.57% today to trade at Rs 642. The S&P BSE Healthcare is down 0.38% to quote at 13254.71. The is down 6.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.44% and Ltd lost 2.13% on the day. The S&P went up 2.39 % over last one year compared to the 13.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has lost 17.6% over last one month compared to 6.34% fall in S&P and 2.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 71793 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 838 on 30 Apr 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 527.05 on 04 Jun 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)