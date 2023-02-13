Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 190.91% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Aviva Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 190.91% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.320.113.139.090.010.010.010.010.010.01

