Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 10800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 458.63 croreNet profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 10800.00% to Rs 102.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 458.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 281.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.63281.86 63 OPM %64.5337.23 -PBDT135.801.52 8834 PBT133.850.06 222983 NP102.460.94 10800
