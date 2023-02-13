Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 10800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 458.63 crore

Net profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 10800.00% to Rs 102.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 458.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 281.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.458.63281.8664.5337.23135.801.52133.850.06102.460.94

