JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 10800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 458.63 crore

Net profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 10800.00% to Rs 102.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 458.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 281.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.63281.86 63 OPM %64.5337.23 -PBDT135.801.52 8834 PBT133.850.06 222983 NP102.460.94 10800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU