Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 1023.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 17.12 crore

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 1023.33% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.1217.11 0 OPM %6.023.39 -PBDT4.001.05 281 PBT2.70-0.10 LP NP3.370.30 1023

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

