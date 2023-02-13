Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 1023.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 17.12 crore

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 1023.33% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.1217.116.023.394.001.052.70-0.103.370.30

